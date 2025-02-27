Sigma Planning Corp Sells 722 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 77.5% during the third quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 45,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 22,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $73.53 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $62.53 and a one year high of $75.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.48.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

