Sigma Planning Corp Trims Stock Position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,434 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GNW. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 27,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Genworth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 43,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

NYSE:GNW opened at $6.72 on Thursday. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.67 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 4.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS.

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

