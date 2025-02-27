Sigma Planning Corp Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 715.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,643,000 after acquiring an additional 25,782 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 19.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $258.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $261.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a one year low of $228.59 and a one year high of $280.63.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

