SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SITC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on SITE Centers from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on SITE Centers from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on SITE Centers from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Shares of NYSE SITC opened at $14.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.55. The company has a market cap of $762.07 million, a PE ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60. SITE Centers has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $32.22.

In other SITE Centers news, EVP John M. Cattonar sold 8,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $133,844.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dawn M. Sweeney sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $58,554.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,934.28. This represents a 11.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 181,457 shares of company stock valued at $2,791,693. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SITC. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 543.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 73,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 61,703 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,340,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $504,000. Rush Island Management LP raised its stake in SITE Centers by 161.0% during the fourth quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 1,582,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,193,000 after buying an additional 976,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in SITE Centers by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

