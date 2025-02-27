SNS Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

SNS Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,550 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 892 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,640 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $625,000. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 10,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 131,351 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $76,907,000 after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $753.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Argus set a $775.00 price objective on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $670.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $719.26.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $673.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $650.26 and a 200 day moving average of $594.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $414.50 and a 52 week high of $740.91.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 37.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Meta Platforms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.78%.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.67, for a total transaction of $6,300,738.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,154,349.31. The trade was a 14.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.49, for a total transaction of $238,503.37. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,166 shares in the company, valued at $11,068,173.34. This trade represents a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 813,030 shares of company stock valued at $525,952,077. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

