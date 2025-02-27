Soho House & Co Inc. Extends Termination Date on £75 Million Revolving Credit Facility

Get alerts:

Soho House & Co Inc. announced on February 21, 2025, that one of its wholly owned subsidiaries, Soho House Bond Limited, has entered into an Amendment Letter Agreement that modifies its existing senior revolving credit facility. The £75.0 million facility, which is provided by HSBC UK Bank PLC along with SHG Acquisition (UK) Limited and Soho House U.S. Corp.—both of which are wholly owned indirect subsidiaries of the company—will now have its Termination Date extended from July 25, 2026, to December 31, 2026. All other material terms of the credit facility remain substantially unchanged.

The Amendment Letter Agreement, executed on February 21, 2025, represents a routine update to the company’s debt arrangements. A copy of the full Amendment Letter is included in the company’s current Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

In addition to the credit facility amendment, the filing includes an exhibit featuring a corporate presentation dated February 2025. That presentation outlines forward-looking statements regarding ongoing strategic initiatives and the company’s broader operational agenda. The forward-looking information, which touches on anticipated developments and potential market opportunities, is subject to various risks and uncertainties that could lead to actual results differing materially from those expressed.

The company’s management emphasized that aside from extending the Termination Date of the revolving credit facility, no other material changes have been made to the terms of the existing facility.

Membership Collective Group Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels.

