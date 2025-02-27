Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

SONY has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

NYSE SONY opened at $25.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.97 and a 200 day moving average of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $153.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.96. Sony Group has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $25.64.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. Sony Group had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $28.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.32 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sony Group will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SONY. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 36,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 28,852 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,125,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Sony Group by 311.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 157,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 119,362 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Sony Group by 430.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 40,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 32,725 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 400.9% during the 4th quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 27,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

