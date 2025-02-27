SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Stake Lessened by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 833 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SouthState were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in SouthState by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SouthState during the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 9,620.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 22,412.5% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO William E. V. Matthews sold 6,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total value of $707,241.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,693,447.03. This represents a 16.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSB opened at $99.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.70. SouthState Co. has a one year low of $70.68 and a one year high of $114.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group downgraded shares of SouthState from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of SouthState in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of SouthState in a report on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of SouthState in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of SouthState from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.44.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

