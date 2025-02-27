SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 16,066 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 143% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,611 put options.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FEZ opened at $55.03 on Thursday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $47.11 and a 52 week high of $55.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.22 and its 200-day moving average is $50.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the third quarter worth $1,949,000. Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 48.6% during the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 19,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 6,394 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 4,235.1% in the third quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 145,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after buying an additional 142,298 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 248,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

