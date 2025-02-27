StockNews.com Downgrades Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) to Sell

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Shares of ACTG opened at $4.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 15.95 and a current ratio of 16.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.51. Acacia Research has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $5.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.85 million, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.51.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in Acacia Research by 7.4% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 37,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Acacia Research by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 6,999 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acacia is a publicly traded (Nasdaq: ACTG) company that is focused on acquiring and operating businesses across the industrial, energy and technology sectors where it believes it can leverage its expertise, significant capital base, and deep industry relationships to drive value. Acacia evaluates opportunities based on the attractiveness of the underlying cash flows, without regard to a specific investment horizon.

