StockNews.com Downgrades Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) to Sell

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Get Associated Capital Group alerts:

Associated Capital Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of AC stock opened at $37.03 on Tuesday. Associated Capital Group has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.29 and a 200-day moving average of $35.59. The company has a market capitalization of $786.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.88.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 336.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Associated Capital Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Associated Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,092,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Associated Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 11,616.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management services; and operates a direct investment business. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.