StockNews.com Downgrades Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) to Sell

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
Associated Capital Group Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of AC stock opened at $37.03 on Tuesday. Associated Capital Group has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.29 and a 200-day moving average of $35.59. The company has a market capitalization of $786.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.88.
Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 336.45%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Associated Capital Group
Associated Capital Group Company Profile
Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management services; and operates a direct investment business. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.
See Also
