StockNews.com Downgrades Buckle (NYSE:BKE) to Hold

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Get Buckle alerts:

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Buckle

Buckle Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Buckle

Shares of BKE opened at $40.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.97. Buckle has a 1 year low of $34.87 and a 1 year high of $54.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.14.

In other Buckle news, EVP Kari G. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $1,045,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,872,468.66. This represents a 11.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 20,453 shares of Buckle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.42, for a total transaction of $888,069.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,698,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,763,111.76. This trade represents a 1.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,542 shares of company stock valued at $5,267,351 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Buckle by 64.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 10,751 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Buckle by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Buckle by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Buckle by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Buckle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.