StockNews.com Downgrades eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) to Buy

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Get eGain alerts:

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of eGain in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on eGain

eGain Trading Up 1.2 %

EGAN stock opened at $5.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $141.78 million, a PE ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 0.41. eGain has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $7.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.78.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. eGain had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that eGain will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eGain

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGAN. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in eGain by 263.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 90,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 65,708 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in eGain during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in eGain by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in eGain by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 690,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of eGain by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. 53.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About eGain

(Get Free Report)

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides eGain Knowledge Hub, which helps businesses to centralize knowledge, policies, procedures, situational expertise, best-practices, while delivering guided, and personalized solutions to customers and agents; eGain Conversation Hub for digital-first, omnichannel interaction management within a modern, purpose-built desktop; and eGain Analytics Hub enables clients to measure, manage, and optimize omnichannel service operations and knowledge.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.