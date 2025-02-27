StockNews.com Downgrades Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) to Sell

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KOS. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.60 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Kosmos Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.52.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KOS

Kosmos Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:KOS opened at $2.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.33 and its 200 day moving average is $3.84. Kosmos Energy has a 12 month low of $2.58 and a 12 month high of $6.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $397.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.60 million. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 31.08%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kosmos Energy will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kosmos Energy news, SVP Josh R. Marion sold 16,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $50,369.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 172,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,817.84. This represents a 8.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew G. Inglis sold 102,701 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $320,427.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,236,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,218,475.92. This trade represents a 2.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 503,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,386 over the last quarter. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kosmos Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KOS. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,702,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,860,000 after buying an additional 172,966 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 137.1% in the third quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 490,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 283,624 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 46.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,032,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,221,000 after purchasing an additional 962,057 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kosmos Energy by 8.1% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 21,141,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,990 shares during the period. Finally, M&G PLC boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 20.0% in the third quarter. M&G PLC now owns 5,911,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,647,000 after purchasing an additional 983,623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

About Kosmos Energy

(Get Free Report)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.