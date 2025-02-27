StockNews.com Downgrades Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) to Sell

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Shares of MUFG stock opened at $12.83 on Tuesday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $13.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.25 and its 200-day moving average is $11.35.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 14.19%. Equities research analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 30.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 75,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 17,933 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter worth $184,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 4,186 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 267,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 7,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

