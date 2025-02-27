StockNews.com Downgrades Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) to Sell

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Shares of MUFG stock opened at $12.83 on Tuesday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $13.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.25 and its 200-day moving average is $11.35.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 14.19%. Equities research analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.
