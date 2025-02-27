StockNews.com Downgrades PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) to Sell

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock opened at $11.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $982.91 million, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 52 week low of $10.28 and a 52 week high of $12.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFLT. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 190.2% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC bought a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

