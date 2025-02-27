StockNews.com Downgrades RPM International (NYSE:RPM) to Hold

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RPM. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded RPM International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded RPM International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of RPM International from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of RPM International from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of RPM International from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

RPM International Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $122.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01. RPM International has a 1 year low of $103.68 and a 1 year high of $141.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.09.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. RPM International had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that RPM International will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPM International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of RPM International by 61.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in RPM International by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in RPM International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,828 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in RPM International by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 3,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

