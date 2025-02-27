StockNews.com Downgrades Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) to Sell

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

NYSE:SMFG opened at $15.39 on Tuesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a 12-month low of $10.74 and a 12-month high of $15.83. The firm has a market cap of $100.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,383,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,453 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 6,384,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,287 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,029,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,877,000 after buying an additional 2,224,913 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,899,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,015,000 after acquiring an additional 33,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,803,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,135,000 after acquiring an additional 70,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

