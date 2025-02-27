StockNews.com Downgrades Sysco (NYSE:SYY) to Buy

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SYY. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Melius started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.77.

Sysco Price Performance

Sysco stock opened at $74.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.65. The stock has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17. Sysco has a 12-month low of $69.03 and a 12-month high of $82.33.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Sysco had a return on equity of 106.30% and a net margin of 2.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sysco will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In related news, SVP Eve M. Mcfadden sold 6,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $519,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,451 shares in the company, valued at $3,876,080. This trade represents a 11.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 48,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $3,698,079.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,335,408. The trade was a 46.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,370 shares of company stock worth $5,965,519. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sysco

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Sysco by 143.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,184,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184,754 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $450,441,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 11.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,294,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721,449 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Sysco by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,991,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,488,000 after buying an additional 1,928,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Sysco during the third quarter worth about $137,900,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

