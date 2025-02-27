StockNews.com Downgrades Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) to Hold

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

NYSE TEF opened at $4.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Telefónica has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $4.93.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Telefónica by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 24,854 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 293.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 26,410 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 274.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 316,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 231,919 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefónica in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

