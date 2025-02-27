StockNews.com Downgrades Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) to Buy

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Thermon Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Thermon Group stock opened at $29.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.56. Thermon Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $35.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.30.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. Thermon Group had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Analysts predict that Thermon Group will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermon Group

Institutional Trading of Thermon Group

In other news, SVP David Buntin sold 28,137 shares of Thermon Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $904,604.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,401.95. The trade was a 32.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 254,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,318,000 after purchasing an additional 10,714 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Thermon Group by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 77,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 9,718 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Thermon Group in the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Thermon Group in the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Thermon Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 222,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after buying an additional 8,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

See Also

