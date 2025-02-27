StockNews.com Downgrades Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) to Buy

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Weyco Group stock opened at $36.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.01. Weyco Group has a 1-year low of $27.05 and a 1-year high of $41.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Weyco Group by 34.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Weyco Group by 394.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Weyco Group by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,040 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Weyco Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Weyco Group by 263.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates in two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials and leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Forsake brands.

