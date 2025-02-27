StockNews.com Upgrades Adient (NYSE:ADNT) to Buy

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Adient from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Adient from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Adient from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Adient from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

Adient Stock Performance

NYSE:ADNT opened at $16.77 on Tuesday. Adient has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.63. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 838.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). Adient had a positive return on equity of 6.94% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Adient will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adient

In other news, EVP James Conklin sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $232,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,537.25. This represents a 18.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Adient by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 369,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after acquiring an additional 189,574 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Adient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Adient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Adient by 145.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 15,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 9,435 shares during the period. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Adient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

About Adient

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

