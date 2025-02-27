StockNews.com Upgrades Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) to “Buy”

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Alamo Group from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ALG

Alamo Group Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Alamo Group

Shares of Alamo Group stock opened at $185.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $184.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.91. Alamo Group has a 52 week low of $163.74 and a 52 week high of $228.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.10.

In other Alamo Group news, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total transaction of $49,706.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,360 shares in the company, valued at $649,857.60. This represents a 7.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alamo Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alamo Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 721,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 672,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,205,000 after buying an additional 30,826 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alamo Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 448,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,421,000 after buying an additional 33,294 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 391,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,562,000 after acquiring an additional 10,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alamo Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,834,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.