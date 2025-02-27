StockNews.com Upgrades M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) to “Buy”

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

MHO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price (down previously from $210.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

M/I Homes Stock Performance

M/I Homes stock opened at $118.97 on Tuesday. M/I Homes has a twelve month low of $109.92 and a twelve month high of $176.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 7.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.92 and its 200 day moving average is $148.76.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.96 by ($0.25). M/I Homes had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 12.51%. On average, equities research analysts predict that M/I Homes will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in M/I Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in M/I Homes by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in M/I Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

