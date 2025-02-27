StockNews.com Upgrades Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) to Hold

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Urban Edge Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of NYSE UE opened at $20.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Urban Edge Properties has a one year low of $15.81 and a one year high of $23.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 1.54.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.25. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 5.59%. As a group, analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Olson sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $5,388,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,350.95. This represents a 99.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 1,499.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,599,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,628 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,584,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 8.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,911,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,560 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,800,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,721,000 after purchasing an additional 646,960 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 438.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 782,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,747,000 after purchasing an additional 637,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

