StockNews.com Upgrades Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) to Hold

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Get Viper Energy alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Viper Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Viper Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America began coverage on Viper Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised Viper Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VNOM

Viper Energy Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viper Energy

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM opened at $44.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.52. Viper Energy has a fifty-two week low of $34.45 and a fifty-two week high of $56.76. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viper Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Viper Energy by 328.5% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Viper Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Viper Energy by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Viper Energy by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viper Energy

(Get Free Report)

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.