Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SMMT. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

Summit Therapeutics Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of SMMT opened at $18.30 on Tuesday. Summit Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $33.89. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.35 and a beta of -0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.19.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Summit Therapeutics will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Summit Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMMT. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its position in Summit Therapeutics by 5.2% in the third quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 24,424,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,643 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,178,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,303,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,838,000 after buying an additional 737,692 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 42,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Summit Therapeutics by 69.0% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 139,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 56,879 shares in the last quarter. 4.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company’s lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

