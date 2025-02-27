Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SU. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Desjardins raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $38.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.13 and its 200 day moving average is $38.65. The company has a market cap of $47.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of $33.26 and a 1 year high of $41.94.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 11.80%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,019,357 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,892,526,000 after purchasing an additional 323,714 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 24,289,019 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $865,885,000 after purchasing an additional 169,700 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,308,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $831,631,000 after buying an additional 209,447 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,098,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $680,847,000 after buying an additional 552,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,942,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $516,728,000 after buying an additional 180,533 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

