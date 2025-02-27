Sunil Bharti Mittal Acquires 163,582,576 Shares of Airtel Africa Plc (LON:AAF) Stock

Airtel Africa Plc (LON:AAF – Get Free Report) insider Sunil Bharti Mittal bought 163,582,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 132 ($1.67) per share, with a total value of £215,929,000.32 ($273,847,812.71).

Shares of AAF stock opened at GBX 144.30 ($1.83) on Thursday. Airtel Africa Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 90.70 ($1.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 148.90 ($1.89). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 128.64 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 116.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.88, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.30.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Airtel Africa from GBX 121 ($1.53) to GBX 128 ($1.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Airtel Africa is a leading provider of telecommunications and mobile money services, with a presence in 14 countries in Africa, primarily in East Africa and Central and West Africa.

Airtel Africa offers an integrated suite of telecommunications solutions to its subscribers, including mobile voice and data services as well as mobile money services both nationally and internationally.

The Group aims to continue providing a simple and intuitive customer experience through streamlined customer journeys.

