Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Receives $65.38 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.38.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TECK. National Bank Financial downgraded Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group cut Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Teck Resources from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Teck Resources from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Teck Resources

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teck Resources

Teck Resources Stock Up 1.9 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TECK opened at $41.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.64. Teck Resources has a one year low of $37.30 and a one year high of $55.13. The company has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 2.96%. Sell-side analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0879 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 61.82%.

About Teck Resources

(Get Free Report

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.