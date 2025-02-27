Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

THC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $174.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James cut Tenet Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on THC

Tenet Healthcare Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $131.81 on Tuesday. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $88.98 and a 12-month high of $171.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.36. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.05.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 15.48%. On average, research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2,836.4% during the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.