Textron (NYSE:TXT) Upgraded at TD Cowen

TD Cowen upgraded shares of Textron (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Textron from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Textron from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Textron from $118.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.45.

Textron Price Performance

NYSE TXT opened at $72.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.83 and its 200-day moving average is $82.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27. Textron has a 12-month low of $71.67 and a 12-month high of $97.33.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Textron will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.86%.

Insider Transactions at Textron

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 5,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $396,178.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,447.64. This represents a 23.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Textron

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Textron by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 4.9% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of Textron by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 13,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Syon Capital LLC grew its position in Textron by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

