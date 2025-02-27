The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Position Trimmed by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 150.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ENSG shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 39,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total transaction of $5,805,052.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,292.28. This trade represents a 75.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total transaction of $259,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,325 shares in the company, valued at $3,413,299.50. This represents a 7.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,486 shares of company stock worth $6,254,710. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Ensign Group Stock Down 2.2 %

ENSG stock opened at $132.87 on Thursday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.27 and a 12-month high of $158.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.78.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.11). The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 6.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. This is an increase from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.89%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.