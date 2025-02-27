Timo Lehne Sells 10,964 Shares of SThree plc (LON:STEM) Stock

SThree plc (LON:STEM – Get Free Report) insider Timo Lehne sold 10,964 shares of SThree stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.17), for a total transaction of £27,410 ($34,762.21).

On Wednesday, February 12th, Timo Lehne purchased 22 shares of SThree stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.25) per share, with a total value of GBX 5,632 ($71.43).

On Monday, January 13th, Timo Lehne acquired 21 shares of SThree stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 270 ($3.42) per share, for a total transaction of GBX 5,670 ($71.91).

On Thursday, December 12th, Timo Lehne acquired 21 shares of SThree stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 276 ($3.50) per share, with a total value of GBX 5,796 ($73.51).

SThree stock opened at GBX 250 ($3.17) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £326.34 million, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.03, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.69. SThree plc has a 1 year low of GBX 221.50 ($2.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 457.50 ($5.80). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 269.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 335.50.

SThree ( LON:STEM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported GBX 37.40 ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SThree had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 20.90%. On average, equities analysts predict that SThree plc will post 38.490881 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($4.95) price target on shares of SThree in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.80) price objective on shares of SThree in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

SThree plc brings skilled people together to build the future. We are the only global specialist talent partner focused on roles in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (‘STEM’), providing permanent and flexible contract talent to a diverse base of over 7,200 clients across 11 countries. Our Group’s c.2,600 staff cover the Technology, Life Sciences and Engineering sectors.

