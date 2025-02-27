TORM (TRMD) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.81 per share and revenue of $269.48 million for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TORM Stock Performance

Shares of TRMD opened at $18.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.24. TORM has a one year low of $17.77 and a one year high of $40.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.95 and a 200 day moving average of $25.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on TORM from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

TORM Company Profile

TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.

