Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on AT&T (NYSE:T)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 93,728 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 37% compared to the average daily volume of 68,533 put options.

Get AT&T alerts:

Institutional Trading of AT&T

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $26.60 on Thursday. AT&T has a 52 week low of $15.94 and a 52 week high of $27.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.46.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. Analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 74.50%.

About AT&T

(Get Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.