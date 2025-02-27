Traders Purchase Large Volume of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Put Options (BATS:MTUM)

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 7,272 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 82% compared to the average daily volume of 4,005 put options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTUM. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $911,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 7,711 shares during the last quarter. Armis Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $387,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 30,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $238,000.

Shares of MTUM opened at $218.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $216.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.69. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

