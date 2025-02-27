Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT) Insider Purchases £4,515.84 in Stock

Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT – Get Free Report) insider Melvyn Segal purchased 3,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 128 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of £4,515.84 ($5,727.13).

Transense Technologies Trading Up 3.8 %

TRT opened at GBX 122 ($1.55) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 156.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 162.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.26, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 2.95. Transense Technologies plc has a one year low of GBX 90 ($1.14) and a one year high of GBX 194.90 ($2.47).

Transense Technologies (LON:TRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported GBX 3.61 ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Transense Technologies had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 37.44%. Analysts predict that Transense Technologies plc will post 11.0073382 EPS for the current year.

About Transense Technologies

Transense is a developer of specialist wireless sensor systems used to enable real-time data gathering and monitoring. Products include the patent protected Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) sensor technology, used to improve equipment power, performance, reliability and efficiency; iTrack, Transense’s Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, recently licensed to Bridgestone Corporation, the world’s largest tyre producer, under a ten-year deal; and a range of intelligent tyre monitoring equipment under the Translogik brand.

