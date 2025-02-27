Truist Financial Corp Has $1.81 Million Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,604,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,363,000 after buying an additional 771,919 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,225,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,512,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,260,000 after buying an additional 512,429 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 698.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 451,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,400,000 after buying an additional 394,920 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,705,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNT opened at $63.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.86. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $46.80 and a twelve month high of $64.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.85. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.60.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $976.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.5075 dividend. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 75.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on LNT. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.