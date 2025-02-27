Truist Financial Corp Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,857 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,914 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Trimble alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 159,622 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,279,000 after buying an additional 71,891 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 18.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,310 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,296,000 after purchasing an additional 60,752 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 22.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 750,423 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,594,000 after purchasing an additional 136,452 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 76.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 40,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 17,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 768.5% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 149,705 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,295,000 after purchasing an additional 132,467 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra raised shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Trimble from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Trimble from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Trimble Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $71.39 on Thursday. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.65 and a 12 month high of $77.78. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.21 and its 200-day moving average is $66.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 2,141 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.79, for a total value of $153,702.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,529.98. This trade represents a 17.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Allison sold 3,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $266,932.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,157 shares in the company, valued at $235,985.75. This trade represents a 53.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Profile

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.