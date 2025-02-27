Truist Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 40.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,082 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in DraftKings by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its position in DraftKings by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 42,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DraftKings by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 30,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth about $246,765,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DraftKings by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark raised their price target on DraftKings from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Macquarie raised their price target on DraftKings from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on DraftKings from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on DraftKings from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.44.

DKNG stock opened at $43.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.69 and a 52-week high of $53.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.61. The company has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of -40.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.93.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.35). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 48.13% and a negative net margin of 10.64%. Analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 666,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $28,279,335.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,336,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,521,391.90. The trade was a 16.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alan Wayne Ellingson sold 158,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $6,730,399.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 179,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,611,632.70. The trade was a 46.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,573,488 shares of company stock worth $109,600,767. 48.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

