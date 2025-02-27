Truist Financial Corp Sells 11,735 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 39.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,735 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in American Water Works by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,313,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in American Water Works by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in American Water Works by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 257,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,195,000 after buying an additional 64,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth $506,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AWK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Water Works from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.57.

American Water Works stock opened at $135.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.52. The company has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.72. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.34 and a fifty-two week high of $150.68.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 22.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.77%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

