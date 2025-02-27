Truist Financial Corp Sells 3,371 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,371 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Hess by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 43,085 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,117,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Hess by 276.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HES shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded shares of Hess to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $145.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.60.

Hess Price Performance

Shares of HES opened at $145.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.12. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.79 and a fifty-two week high of $163.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.47.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Hess had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 26.32%. Analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Articles

