Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Twin Disc Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ TWIN opened at $8.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.62. Twin Disc has a 52 week low of $8.45 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Twin Disc had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 4.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWIN. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twin Disc by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Twin Disc in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Twin Disc by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Twin Disc by 280.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 10,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Twin Disc by 753.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 13,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Twin Disc, Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its principal products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

