Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Twin Disc Trading Down 1.4 %
NASDAQ TWIN opened at $8.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.62. Twin Disc has a 52 week low of $8.45 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 2.11.
Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Twin Disc had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 4.24%.
Institutional Trading of Twin Disc
About Twin Disc
Twin Disc, Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its principal products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.
