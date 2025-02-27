Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,857 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1,991.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 550,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,486,000 after acquiring an additional 524,259 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 148.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 461,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,369,000 after acquiring an additional 275,511 shares in the last quarter. Seilern Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $105,549,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 94.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 109,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,812,000 after buying an additional 52,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 149,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,953,000 after buying an additional 49,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.01, for a total value of $1,580,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,198 shares in the company, valued at $7,709,257.98. This trade represents a 17.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.55, for a total transaction of $3,801,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,424,079.65. This trade represents a 46.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,252 shares of company stock worth $9,525,365 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TYL stock opened at $616.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $598.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $597.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 101.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.78. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $397.80 and a 12 month high of $661.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.57). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.15%. Equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TYL. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $660.00 to $728.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $705.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $701.00 to $747.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $676.25.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

