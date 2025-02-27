UBS Group Has Lowered Expectations for Trex (NYSE:TREX) Stock Price

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at UBS Group from $76.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TREX. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Trex from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Trex from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Trex from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Trex from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.38.

Trex Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $61.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.69. Trex has a 12-month low of $58.68 and a 12-month high of $101.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.51.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $167.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.54 million. Trex had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 20.23%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trex will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 1,212.8% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 227.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

