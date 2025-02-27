UBS Group Upgrades Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) to Strong-Buy

UBS Group upgraded shares of Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
Rheinmetall Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:RNMBY opened at $202.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.42. Rheinmetall has a 1-year low of $89.64 and a 1-year high of $205.65.
About Rheinmetall
