UBS Group Upgrades Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) to Strong-Buy

UBS Group upgraded shares of Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Rheinmetall Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RNMBY opened at $202.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.42. Rheinmetall has a 1-year low of $89.64 and a 1-year high of $205.65.

About Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall AG provides mobility and security technologies worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, logistics, support, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, artillery, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

