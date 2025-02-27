UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

UMH Properties Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:UMH opened at $18.03 on Tuesday. UMH Properties has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $20.64. The company has a quick ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 138.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.28.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.21. UMH Properties had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The company had revenue of ($126.74) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.73 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that UMH Properties will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UMH Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UMH. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of UMH Properties by 36.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in UMH Properties by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in UMH Properties by 4.0% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 31,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 35,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

See Also

