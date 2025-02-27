Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Display during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Universal Display during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Universal Display by 60.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 401.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Price Performance

Shares of OLED stock opened at $161.59 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.39. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $140.17 and a 1-year high of $237.00.

Universal Display Increases Dividend

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $162.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.75 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 34.29%. Equities research analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OLED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Universal Display from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Universal Display from $234.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Universal Display from $215.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Universal Display from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Universal Display from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.43.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

See Also

